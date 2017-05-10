Lady Gaga Reacts To Superfruit's Medley Tribute

In the video, they skip through "Just Dance," "Love Game," "Poker Face," "Paparazzi," "Bad Romance," "Telephone," "Alejandro," "Marry the Night," "Born this Way," "Judas," "The Edge of Glory," "YoÃ¼ And I," "Applause," "G.U.Y.," "Perfect Illusion," "The Cure" and "Million Reasons" to demonstrate how Gaga's grown throughout the years.

Lady Gaga caught wind of the tribute and shared it on Twitter--she retweeted Superfruit with a simple star emoji, indicating her approval. Watch Superfruit's Lady Gaga medley here.