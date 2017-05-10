Metallica Announce Television Performance

"We're psyched to be back on the East Coast kicking off the North American leg of the WorldWired tour," says the group, "and what better way to spend a day off than making a visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert?

"We'll be hitting the stage at the iconic Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on Monday, May 15th and we hope you'll stay up late and tune in! The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs on CBS at 11:35 PM EDT, but of course, check your local listings."

The late night performance lands a day after Metallica play MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on May 14, the third date of the tour following stops in Baltimore and Philadelphia, PA. Read more here.