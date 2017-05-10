Red Hot Chili Peppers Release 'Goodbye Angels' Video

Filmed in Atlanta, GA last month, the clip stars Danish model/actress Klara Kristin and was directed by Thoranna Sigurdardottir, who also shot the video for the tune "Go Robot."

"Goodbye Angels" is the fourth single from "The Getaway", which debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last June. Produced by Danger Mouse, the record marks the Los Angeles group's first album in five years. Watch the video here.