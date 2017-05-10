Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Slant Stream Cover Of Classic U2 Song
05-10-2017
.
Slant

Slant have released an online stream of their new cover of the classic U2 song "With Or Without You" which was produced by Sameer Bhattacharya (Flyleaf / P.O.D.).

Guitarist Munir Haque had this to say, "'With or Without You' is our favorite cover song to play in a crowded room to get a whole lot of strangers to come together for 3:49 -

The producer adds, "There was something endearing about tracking "'With or Without You' with Slant. Hearing the urgency and passion in Fahim's vocal performance solidified the song's relevancy after 30 years. It was a pleasure to be part of the process." here.

