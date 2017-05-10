The Rolling Stones Announce 'Stones No Filter' Tour

The tour will include 13 shows in total and is scheduled to kick off on September 9th in Hamburg, Germany at Stadtpark and will wrap up with a two night stand in Paris on October 19th and 22nd at the U Arena.

The legendary band's lead singer Mick Jagger had this to say "I'm so excited to be touring Europe this Autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we've never done before."

Guitarist Keith Richards added, "Hey Guys, here we come. See you there!!!!"

Stones No Filter Tour Dates:

9/9 - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark

9/12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

9/16 - Spielberg, Austria - Spielberg at Red Bull Ring

9/20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

9/23 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls

9/27 - Barcelona, Spain - Olympic Stadium

9/30 - Amsterdam, Holland - Amsterdam ArenA

10/3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken Stadium

10/9 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Esprit arena

10/12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena

10/15 - Arnhem, Holland - GelreDome

10/19 - Paris, France - U Arena

10/22 - Paris, France - U Arena