Tyler, the Creator Launching New TV Series

The rapper borrowed the series name from a show that was originally developed for GOLF media which included clips about the making of Tyler's "F—ing Young" video, reports Billboard.

While not much is known about the show, Odd Future confirmed the news via Twitter on Monday evening (May 8). Meanwhile, after attending a Viceland presentation, Wall Street Journal reporter Lara O'Reilly tweeted that the show would be about Tyler "finding out how things are made." Read more here.