Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

X Japan's Yoshiki To Undergo Emergency Surgery
05-10-2017
.
X Japan

X Japan's Yoshiki will be undergoing an emergency cervical artificial disc replacement surgery next Tuesday, May 16 in Los Angeles, which has forced the group to cancel their live plans. We were sent the following details:

X Japan's World Tour of Japan We Are X 2017 dates in July, the Yoshiki Premium Dinner Show dates in August and September, as well as yet-to-be-announced dates for the summer world tour that was to start in Los Angeles, are now undergoing rescheduling with his U.S. agency William Morris Endeavor.

As a result of Yoshiki's intense drumming style and the impact it has had on his physical health, he was diagnosed with cervical foraminal stenosis in July 2009, and then underwent a cervical laminectomy and a cervical foraminotomy.

After suffering from a herniated disc that has worsened over the past six months, Yoshiki has experienced symptoms including numbness and severe paralysis of the left hand and arm, which have since been affecting his musical performances. Upon receiving a complete examination by his doctors in both Japan and the U.S., Yoshiki was diagnosed with cervical foraminal stenosis (radiculopathy of the left arm and herniation of intervertebral disc C5-C6). After thorough consultation, Yoshiki has no choice but to undergo surgery at this time.

Yoshiki has been informed by a neurosurgeon in Japan that his neck has experienced severe damage that would force a professional rugby player to retire. It has been medically determined that he is approaching his limit, both physically and mentally. The intensive schedule has taken its toll on his already damaged nervous system. With performances at Visual Japan Summit Festival, Yoshiki Classical Special in Japan, Hong Kong, Carnegie Hall in New York and Wembley Arena in London, he has continued to play around the world with X Japan and solo. In addition to adopting an intensive travel schedule to over 20 film festivals globally to promote the documentary We Are X, contributed to his health condition.

"I had the pleasure of seeing Yoshiki, who has a C5-6 disc herniation with left arm radiculopathy. He has been recommended to have a cervical artificial disc replacement," explains Neel Anand, M.D., Yoshiki's Orthopedic Spine surgeon in the U.S.

Dr. Tommy Tomizawa, M.D., adds "It was decided upon consultation that he will undergo emergency surgery as the condition of his neck at present will interfere not only with his career as an artist, but also with everyday life. From viewing the results of the MRI and CT scans, the damage is so severe that it is apparent that he has experienced considerable pain while performing. As this would be his second such procedure, we eliminated the option of a cervical foraminotomy, an operation in which a portion of bone is removed. Yoshiki's symptoms reappeared at the Visual Japan Summit festival, which was held last October in Japan. By the time he performed in January of this year at New York's Carnegie Hall, he had already lost the sensation in his left hand. The symptoms worsened this March following the U.K. Wembley performance, but he continued recording. Even in his condition at that state, Yoshiki stated that he wanted to see things through to the end. However, due to the worsening of his symptoms, doctors, determined that if the situation continued he would have gone beyond the point of surgery and recovery."

advertisement

X Japan Music, DVDs, Books and more

X Japan T-shirts and Posters

More X Japan News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


X Japan's Yoshiki To Undergo Emergency Surgery

X Japan Set Blu-Ray Release Of We Are X Documentary

X Japan Star Jams With Golden Bomber

Gene Simmons Rocks KISS Classic With X Japan

Gene Simmons Sings Praises Of X Japan's Yoshiki

X Japan Taking A Risk With New Album

X Japan Guitarist Recovering From Life Threatening Condition

X Japan Documentary To Screen At Sundance

X Japan Streaming New Single 'Born To Be Free'

X Japan Announce First Album In 20 Years and New Documentary


More Stories for X Japan

X Japan Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Rolling Stones Announce 'Stones No Filter' Tour- Imagine Dragons Announce New Album 'Evolve' And Tour- Eagles Of Death Metal's Historic Paris Show Set For Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Have Found Their New Singer- Deep Purple Star On Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Possibility- Tool, A Perfect Circle New Album Release Speculation Addressed- more

Guns N' Roses And The Who Teaming For Historical Show- Ball In Metallica's Court For More Big Four Shows- Journey Stars Says Steve Perry Passed The Torch- Slipknot- more

Page Too:
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Accused Of Sexual Harassment In Lawsuit- American Idol Returning To TV Next Year- Kehlani Addresses Concert Breakdown Reports- Harry Styles- more

Man Arrested After Posing As Adele's Manager- Dave Chappelle Added To Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' Remake- Carrie Underwood Does Surprise Duets With Luke Bryan- more

Travis Scott Says New Music Is Coming 'In a Few Days'- Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance With Stormzy- David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Collaboration Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Rolling Stones Announce 'Stones No Filter' Tour

Imagine Dragons Announce New Album 'Evolve' And Tour

Eagles Of Death Metal's Historic Paris Show Set For Release

Muse Tease Fans That Something Is 'Coming Soon'

X Japan's Yoshiki To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Metallica Announce Television Performance

alt-J Release Iggy Pop Narrated 'In Cold Blood' Video

Brian Wilson Extends Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers Release 'Goodbye Angels' Video

ZZ Top Revisiting Early Albums With New Box Set

Slant Stream Cover Of Classic U2 Song

Joey Belladonna Looks Back On Being Fired By Anthrax

Adema Announce Latest Reunion Of Original Lineup

Singled Out: Polar Waves' Stoner

Stone Temple Pilots Have Found Their New Singer

Deep Purple Star On Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Possibility

• more

Page Too News Stories
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Accused Of Sexual Harassment In Lawsuit

American Idol Returning To Network TV Next Year

Kehlani Addresses Concert Breakdown Reports

Harry Styles 'Behind the Album' Documentary Coming

Tyler, the Creator Launching New TV Series

Lil Uzi Vert Makes Daredevil 20 Foot Dive Into A Crowd

Lady Antebellum's Anthem Performance At Predators Game Goes Online

Maren Morris Releases 'I Could Use A Love Song' Video

Meek Mill And Yo Gotti Team For Against All Odds Tour

Jared Leto Featured In New 'Blade Runner 2049' Trailer

Jason Aldean Reveals That His Wife Is Pregnant

Lady Gaga Reacts To Superfruit's Medley Tribute

Man Arrested After Posing As Adele's Manager

Dave Chappelle Added To Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' Remake

Carrie Underwood Does Surprise Duets With Luke Bryan

Harry Styles Releases 'Sign Of The Times' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.