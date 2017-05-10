ZZ Top Revisiting Early Albums With New Box Set

The Box Set package will include "ZZ Top's First Album" (1971), 1972's "Rio Grande Mud", 1973's "Tres Hombres", "Fandango!" (1975) and 1976's "Tejas."

The albums established Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard's finely-tuned blend of blues, hard rock, southern rock and more, with 1973's "Tres Hombres" providing the band's commercial breakthrough thanks, in part, to the their first hit, "La Grange."

Pressed on heavyweight 180-gram vinyl, "Cinco: The First Five LPs" is presented in a box made to look like the custom "Nudie Suits" worn by the Texas trio on stage.