ZZ Top Revisiting Early Albums With New Box Set
05-10-2017
ZZ Top

(hennemusic) Legendary Texas rockers ZZ Top have announced that they will release "Cinco: The First Five LPs", a vinyl box set delivering the group's first five albums, on June 9.

The Box Set package will include "ZZ Top's First Album" (1971), 1972's "Rio Grande Mud", 1973's "Tres Hombres", "Fandango!" (1975) and 1976's "Tejas."

The albums established Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard's finely-tuned blend of blues, hard rock, southern rock and more, with 1973's "Tres Hombres" providing the band's commercial breakthrough thanks, in part, to the their first hit, "La Grange."

Pressed on heavyweight 180-gram vinyl, "Cinco: The First Five LPs" is presented in a box made to look like the custom "Nudie Suits" worn by the Texas trio on stage. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

