alt-J Release Iggy Pop Narrated 'In Cold Blood' Video

The group had the following to say about the new video, "We love working with great directors, giving them the creative freedom to interpret our tracks as they wish.

"It leads to great collaborations, like this new video for In Cold Blood from Casper Balslev. As you are about to find out, a day in the life of a wood mouse can be unexpectedly dangerous... We hope you enjoy it."

The new visual also features a guest appearance from music legend Iggy Pop who provides the opening voiceover for the clip, according to the announcement. Watch it here.