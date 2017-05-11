Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Alice In Chains Reveal New Album Plans
05-11-2017
(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has revealed that the band is preparing to record their next studio album, which will be the follow up the veteran Seattle band's 2013 release "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here."

"We are just gearing up to make a record," Cantrell tells Good Celebrity during a recent appearance at the George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic in Toluca Lake, CA. "We'll be moving up to Seattle in about a month and record the record over the summer out there in the same studio we recorded our third record in. So it'll be kind of fun: go home, make a Seattle record. Hometown boys in a hometown studio."

Asked what fans can expect from a new album, Cantrell adds, "Hey, this is what we do. At this age, I can't really do much else. So we do us, and we're lucky enough to be able to have the opportunity to still be doing it and making good music and having a good time." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

