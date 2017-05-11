Blondie's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

The track was written by Dev Hynes of Blood Orange and its driving pop melody and wistful lyrics make it a Pollinator standout. Debbie Harry owned the stage with a charisma 43 years of fronting Blondie have afforded her -- and Jimmy Fallon seemed genuinely thrilled to introduce the band.

Blondie hit the road later this month in support of Pollinator. Their tour kicks off in London on May 23, and a full list of dates is available here. Watch Blondie's performance of "Long Time" here.