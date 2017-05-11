Brett Eldredge Announces New Studio Album

Brett Eldedge will feature the singer's latest single "Somethin' I'm Good At" and "Castaway," which he performed last week on Luke Bryan's Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Tour.

"It's kind of crazy to see an album cover with just your name on it," Eldredge admitted. "I think that shows what I want to say with this album. Maybe it takes a little bit of guts to put out a self-titled album - but if it's 100 percent honestly you, then that should come across through the music. That's my name and I hope my fans love me for me. Hopefully they feel the connection of these songs and they help them through their everyday lives. Because that's why I make this music." Check out Eldredge's post showing the cover art here.