Burglar Arrested At 50 Cent's Estate

Farmington police said the suspect triggered an entry alarm Tuesday (May 9) at the 50,000-square-foot home and when private security guards arrived at the scene the found the intruder wandering 50's 18-acre estate near Hartford, reports the Farmington Patch.

Cops charged 34-year-old Elwin Joyce of Windsor, Connecticut for burglary, trespassing and other crimes. 50 Cent bought his Connecticut property from heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson for around $4 million in 2003, reports Billboard. Read more here.