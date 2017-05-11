Ed Sheeran Adds New Leg To World Tour

The singer-songwriter has teamed up with independent concert promoter Michael Gudinski and Frontier Touring for the shows for the fifth time since 2012, reports Billboard.

The British pop star became the first artist in Australia to have simultaneous debuts at No. 1 and No. 2 with 'Shape Of You" and 'Castle On The Hill," and 'Shape" held onto a 15-week streak at No. 1 on Australia's singles survey, a record previously held by Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" in 1995, with 13 weeks.

Sheeran's Divide ruled the ARIA Albums Chart for eight weeks and is triple-platinum certified. After release, all 16 Divide tracks charted simultaneously inside the top 40, also a new record. Check out the dates here.