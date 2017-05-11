Iron Maiden Star Highlights Lineup For Monsters Of Rock Cruise

Organizers have announced the details for next year's Monsters Of Rock Cruise, including the initial lineup for the 8th annual outing which will take place next February.



The five day rock cruise will set sail from Miami on February 11th aboard Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas and will include stops in Falmouth, Jamaica and the private isle of Labadee before returning on the 16th. The musical lineup will include British Lion featuring Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris, Tesla, Queensryche, Thunder, Lita Ford, Winger, , Doro, KIX, Y&T, Vixen, Great White, Beasto Blanco, LA Guns, The Pretty Maids, Lynch Mob, Firehouse, Loudness, Stryper's Michael Sweet, The Quireboys, Tyketto, Dangerous Toys, Junkyard, Keel, Raven, Madam X, Rhino Bucket, John Corabi, Autograph, Lillian Axe, Rough Cutt, Mitch Malloy, The Iron Maidens, Kickin' Valentina, Jared James Nichols, Thee Rock 'N Roll Residency, and Van Halen tribute band Atomic Punks, with more artists still to be announced. Find more details here.