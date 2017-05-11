Kelly Clarkson Speculated As Judge On 'American Idol' Reboot

Clarkson reportedly wants the gig, and her representatives are working to create a window in her schedule so she's available for filming auditions, reports gossip site TMZ.

Clarkson, 35, became an instant celebrity in 2002 when she won the first season of American Idol. The victory earned her a deal with RCA Records and the rest is history. Clarkson's first single "A Moment Like This" rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became the top-selling single of 2002. The judge's for the first season of Idol were Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, who trumpeted Clarkson's success. Read more here.