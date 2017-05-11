Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Les Paul Birthday Salute TV Special Announced
05-11-2017
AXS TV have announced they will be celebrating what would have been music icon Les Paul's 101st birthday with their premiere of a 2006 tribute concert.

The guitar legend's birthday falls on June 9th and the network will follow up with the broadcast of "Les Paul & Friends: 90th Birthday Salute" at 8pE/5pP on Sunday, June 18, 2017.

The network sent us the following details: Filmed live at what was then the Gibson Amphitheatre in Los Angeles on February 8, 2006, LES PAUL & FRIENDS gives viewers a front row seat for an unforgettable night of powerhouse performances, as some of music's biggest names come together to honor the ultimate icon. The night is headlined by show-stopping numbers from an all-star slate of Paul disciples, that includes Slash and Edgar Winter teaming up on the Stevie Wonder staple "Superstition;" Toto axeman Steve Lukather's rendition of Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing;" and Joe Perry and Buddy Guy closing the night with a soulful blues set. Other highlights include spirited performances by Joe Satriani, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Neal Schon, and more.

As part of the night's festivities, LES PAUL & FRIENDS also features rare commentary taken from several of Paul's final interviews recorded at New York's landmark Iridium Jazz Club, as well as at Paul's home in Mahwah, New Jersey. The special event was held to raise funds and awareness for the South Central charity A Place Called Home, designed to give at-risk youth a safe and secure environment they can thrive in.

Michael Braunstein, Executive Director of the Les Paul Foundation stated - "It is without a doubt that Les Paul is the 'Father of Modern Music' and that musicians from every corner of the globe and in every genre of the music industry stand upon his shoulders. He was an inventor, an award-winning musician, an innovator and most importantly a very special man I also had the privilege of calling my friend. The artists and producers who have made this tribute program possible give us every reason to remember that Les Paul was a man who influenced our music industry profoundly. I am thrilled that viewers everywhere will have the chance to witness his greatest through the performances and storytelling of this wonderful program."

"With his fingerprints touching everything from how we listen to music, to how the guitar was created and played - Les Paul's influence on the industry cannot be overstated," said Evan Haiman, AXS TV's Vice President of Programming and Production as well as Director of the special. "AXS TV is proud to honor the life and legacy of a genuine music pioneer, as we premiere this unforgettable special featuring an unprecedented roster of artists who were deeply impacted by Paul's innovations. LES PAUL & FRIENDS is truly a one of a kind tribute event that music lovers of all ages won't want to miss."

