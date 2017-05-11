Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Linkin Park Streaming New Song 'Invisible'
05-11-2017
(hennemusic) Linkin Park have released a lyric video for their new track "Invisible". The song comes from the band's forthcoming studio album "One More Light", which set to be released on May 19th.

Mike Shinoda handles lead vocals on the tune as heard in the clip directed by Jose Lun. The band's seventh album was co-produced by Shinoda and guitarist Brad Delson and marks the follow-up to 2014's "The Hunting Party", which debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200.

Linkin Park launched their 2017 tour last weekend at the Maximus Festival Argentina in Buenos Aires and will begin a North American trek with guest Machine Gun Kelly in Boston, MA on July 27th. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

