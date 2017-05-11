Linkin Park Streaming New Song 'Invisible'

Mike Shinoda handles lead vocals on the tune as heard in the clip directed by Jose Lun. The band's seventh album was co-produced by Shinoda and guitarist Brad Delson and marks the follow-up to 2014's "The Hunting Party", which debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200.

Linkin Park launched their 2017 tour last weekend at the Maximus Festival Argentina in Buenos Aires and will begin a North American trek with guest Machine Gun Kelly in Boston, MA on July 27th. Watch the video here.