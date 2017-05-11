Little Steven Streams 'Love On The Wrong Side Of Town'

The album, Van Zandt's first new solo effort in almost two decades, is set to hit stores on May 19th. "Love On The Wrong Side Of Town", was co-written by Bruce Springsteen and may be familiar to longtime fans.

The song originally appears on Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes' 1977 album, This Time It's For Real. "Bruce had the riff and I did the rest," says Van Zandt. "When you wrote, arranged, and produced the original versions, it's not always easy to redo them. They become definitive. You did it that first way for a reason. I found it difficult to do much with this one, but when we got to the end of the song I found an opportunity to change it up a little bit. I changed little things here and there on all the songs on the album but it definitely took a minute." Listen to the song here.