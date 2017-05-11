Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl
05-11-2017
Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler shared his admiration for Dave Grohl in a new radio interview and expressed his desire to record on the Foo Fighters frontman's soundboard from Sound City.

Adler made the comments on former Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones' show on Los Angeles radio station KLOS. The drummer started by explaining how he was looking forward to reading the new book by Groh's mother Virginia "From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars."

He said (via Alternative Nation), "Yes, I can't wait to read [the book] because I love Dave Grohl. He is my idol, besides Freddie Mercury, Dave Grohl rules.

"He went from the biggest band in the world, to putting an even bigger band in the world together. He does everything, he does that TV show about Sound City."

Adler then added, "He's brilliant, I hope I get to meet him one day, and I would love to play on that board that he took from Sound City, I'd like to record on that.

"Me and you Steve, me and you on that Sound City board at Dave Grohl's. Dave, we're coming over, me and Steve Jones, is that cool? We'll see you shortly."

More Guns N' Roses News

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl

