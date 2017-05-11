Royal Blood's Jimmy Kimmel Performances Go Online

The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher also delivered "Figure It Out", from their 2014 self-titled debut as they promote the June 16 release of their second album, "How Did We Get So Dark?"

Due June 16, the project was produced by Joylon Thomas and recorded in Brussels, Belgium. Royal Blood will support the album with a North American tour that is set to begin in Boston, MA on June 2.

"Here we go North America," says the band about the trek, "we can't wait for this." Watch the late night TV footage here.