The Damned Announce Rescheduled Dates Following Injury

The band's show in Brooklyn at the Warsaw will now be taking place on May 23rd, the Boston stop at the Paradise Rock Club has been rescheduled to the 24th and Montreal concert at Club Soda is now set for May 25th.

The band resumed the tour this past Saturday night and Sensible had this to say about his return to the stage, "As movement is a bit awkward currently, I played last night seated, but it all went swimmingly and this epic 40th Anniversary tour is now firmly back on the road.

"We've played some great venues on the trip... and Asbury Park's Stone Pony is up there with the best of 'em. But I have to say I wish I'd waited till here before backflipping off the stage, as this one was only 3 feet high. D'oh!"

Remaining The Damned 40th Anniversary Tour Dates:

May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade/Heaven

May 12 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues

May 13 - St, Petersburg, FL - State Theater

May 14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

May 16 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

May 17 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

May 18 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

May 19 - Austin, TX - Mohawk Outdoors

May 21- Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

May 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

May 24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 25 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda