The Damned Announce Rescheduled Dates Following Injury
05-11-2017
.
The Damned

Punk legends The Damned have announced the rescheduled dates of their 40th anniversary tour, which they were forced to delay after Captain Sensible broke a rib falling off the stage during their concert in Toronto last week.

The band's show in Brooklyn at the Warsaw will now be taking place on May 23rd, the Boston stop at the Paradise Rock Club has been rescheduled to the 24th and Montreal concert at Club Soda is now set for May 25th.

The band resumed the tour this past Saturday night and Sensible had this to say about his return to the stage, "As movement is a bit awkward currently, I played last night seated, but it all went swimmingly and this epic 40th Anniversary tour is now firmly back on the road.

"We've played some great venues on the trip... and Asbury Park's Stone Pony is up there with the best of 'em. But I have to say I wish I'd waited till here before backflipping off the stage, as this one was only 3 feet high. D'oh!"

Remaining The Damned 40th Anniversary Tour Dates:
May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade/Heaven
May 12 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues
May 13 - St, Petersburg, FL - State Theater
May 14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
May 16 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
May 17 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
May 18 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
May 19 - Austin, TX - Mohawk Outdoors
May 21- Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater
May 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
May 24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May 25 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

