The Haunted Announce New Album 'Strength In Numbers'

The band is wrapping work on the new album, their 9th studio effort, at Parlour Studios in the UK with producer Russ Russell (Napalm Death, Dimmu Borgir, The Exploited).

Guitarist Ola Englund had this to say, "Working on 'Strength In Numbers' with Russ Russell as an engineer and producer has been an incredible experience. His attitude and positivity has helped us to truly do our best when recording. He's just a killer guy to be around!'

"All the tracking for the album has been completed and Russ is right in the middle of mixing and mastering it. And from the early mixes I've heard, it's shaping up to be insanely heavy. No clean singing, no banjo, no pickup trucks...so fans of country music are gonna hate it, haha! Seriously: Heads are gonna roll. In a good way..." Watch the studio video here.