Thunderpussy Streams New Song Featuring Pearl Jam Star

McCready had this to say, "Thunderpussy is my favorite new band, and it was an honor to work with them on these songs. 'Velvet Noose' is an amazing and catchy rock song that deserves to be heard. Live, they have an incredible energy with amazing musicianship. All four women are as talented as they come."

The song is set to be released this Friday by McCready's Hockeytalkter on a special 7" vinyl with a track called "No Heaven" on the b-side. Both were produced by the Pearl Jam star and the band will be playing with him during both nights of the 15th Annual Flight To Mars benefit at Seattle's Showbox theater. Stream the song here.