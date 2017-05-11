Tupac Shakur Documentary To Be Directed by Steve McQueen

"I am extremely moved and excited to be exploring the life and times of this legendary artist," said McQueen. "I attended NYU film school in 1993 and can remember the unfolding hip-hop world and mine overlapping with Tupac's through a mutual friend in a small way. Few, if any shined brighter than Tupac Shakur. I look forward to working closely with his family to tell the unvarnished story of this talented man."

Tupac Shakur's aunt Gloria Cox, will be one of the project's executive producers. "I am happy to see this project come to life," said Cox. "This was something that my nephew (Tupac) was very passionate about creating in 1996, and my sister (Afeni) since before her passing this last May. It has been a long journey to get here." Read more here.