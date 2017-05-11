Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

UFO and Saxon Announce North American Fall Tour
05-11-2017
.
UFO

Hard rock icons UFO and Saxon had so much fun with their spring tour that they have announced that they will be teaming up again for a new North American leg this fall.

The new trek will feature support from Jared James Nichols and is scheduled to get underway on September 22nd in Newton, NJ at the Newton Theater and will conclude on October 14th in Indianapolis, IN at The Egyptian.

UFO's Phil Mogg had this to say," Seldom do you get the chance to have a tour with such great bands and great personalities. We have been offered such a chance and will be grabbing it with both hands.

"We are looking forward very much to our autumn tour with the lads from Saxon, Biff, Paul, Doug, Nigel, and Nibbs, Jared James, Eric & Dennis, just so you know every one. I hope you enjoy these gigs as much as we will, rocking/kicking, your proverbial arse/bottom. Love UFO."

Saxon frontman Biff Byford adds "It's great to be coming back with UFO, we had such a great time on the last tour - it's a great package with three great bands, what's not to like BRING IT ON !!!!!"

UFO and Saxon North American Tour Dates:
09/22 Newton, NJ - Newton Theater
09/23 Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
09/24 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
09/26 Philadelphia, PA - Theater Of The Living Arts
09/28 Plymouth, NH - Flying Monkey
09/29Worcester, MA - Palladium
09/30 Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
10/01 Portland, ME - Aura
10/03 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theater
10/04 Montreal, QU - Corona Theater
10/06 Flint, MI - Machine Shop
10/07 Traverse City, MI - Ground Zero
10/08 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
10/9 Akron, OH - Tangier Cabaret Room
10/11 Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels
10/12 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
10/13 Merrillville, IN - Star Plaza
10/14 Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian

