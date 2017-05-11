|
UFO and Saxon Announce North American Fall Tour
.
Hard rock icons UFO and Saxon had so much fun with their spring tour that they have announced that they will be teaming up again for a new North American leg this fall. The new trek will feature support from Jared James Nichols and is scheduled to get underway on September 22nd in Newton, NJ at the Newton Theater and will conclude on October 14th in Indianapolis, IN at The Egyptian. "We are looking forward very much to our autumn tour with the lads from Saxon, Biff, Paul, Doug, Nigel, and Nibbs, Jared James, Eric & Dennis, just so you know every one. I hope you enjoy these gigs as much as we will, rocking/kicking, your proverbial arse/bottom. Love UFO."
