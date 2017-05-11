UFO and Saxon Announce North American Fall Tour

The new trek will feature support from Jared James Nichols and is scheduled to get underway on September 22nd in Newton, NJ at the Newton Theater and will conclude on October 14th in Indianapolis, IN at The Egyptian.



UFO's Phil Mogg had this to say," Seldom do you get the chance to have a tour with such great bands and great personalities. We have been offered such a chance and will be grabbing it with both hands.

"We are looking forward very much to our autumn tour with the lads from Saxon, Biff, Paul, Doug, Nigel, and Nibbs, Jared James, Eric & Dennis, just so you know every one. I hope you enjoy these gigs as much as we will, rocking/kicking, your proverbial arse/bottom. Love UFO."



Saxon frontman Biff Byford adds "It's great to be coming back with UFO, we had such a great time on the last tour - it's a great package with three great bands, what's not to like BRING IT ON !!!!!"



UFO and Saxon North American Tour Dates:

09/22 Newton, NJ - Newton Theater

09/23 Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

09/24 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

09/26 Philadelphia, PA - Theater Of The Living Arts

09/28 Plymouth, NH - Flying Monkey

09/29Worcester, MA - Palladium

09/30 Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

10/01 Portland, ME - Aura

10/03 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theater

10/04 Montreal, QU - Corona Theater

10/06 Flint, MI - Machine Shop

10/07 Traverse City, MI - Ground Zero

10/08 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

10/9 Akron, OH - Tangier Cabaret Room

10/11 Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels

10/12 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

10/13 Merrillville, IN - Star Plaza

10/14 Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian