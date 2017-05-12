|
Alice Cooper Confirms Release Of New Album 'Paranormal'
Alice Cooper has announced that he will be releasing his brand new two disc studio album, which will be entitled "Paranormal", on July 28th via his just inked deal with earMusic. The new album will be Cooper's first new studio release in six years and will include a bonus mini-album featuring three brand songs and live tracks from the original Alice Cooper Band lineup of Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith, and Michael Bruce. Cooper once again teamed up with legendary producer Bob Ezrin for this new effort, which was recorded in Nashville. The album will also feature some guest appearances from U2's Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, and Deep Purple's Roger Glover. earMusic will be releasing "Paranormal" in various formats including digitally, a two disc CD Digipak, a double vinyl edition, as well as a special limited edition box set.
