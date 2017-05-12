Chuck Berry's Former House To Become A Museum

As reported by Billboard, the city of St. Louis is soliciting bids for a project that will create a "Chuck Berry Cultural District" centered on the house Berry occupied for eight years in the 1950s.

The neighborhood, known as "The Greater Ville," was one of the few areas in St. Louis where African Americans could own property during the early to mid '50s. Other figures of note who resided in the area included Tina Turner, Josephine Baker, Arthur Ashe and comedian-activist Dick Gregory. Berry moved out of the house in 1958, but he continued to perform regularly at a nearby club until shortly before his death. Read more here.