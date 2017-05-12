Frank Ocean Cancels Another Music Festival Appearance

This time, representatives cited "production delays beyond his control." It's not clear what those specific issues or delays are -- but fans will be disappointed nevertheless.

"Due to production delays beyond his control Frank Ocean will be unable to perform," festival representatives tweeted. 'He passes on his apologies & hopes to return to [Alabama] soon."

It's not a total wash for ticketholders: Phoenix will step in as a replacement headliner at the festival. Read more here.