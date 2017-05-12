Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Iron Maiden Release Promo Video For Vinyl Reissues
05-12-2017
.
Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are sharing a video preview of the final round of vinyl reissues set to arrive this spring. The band will release twelve albums from their catalogue on heavyweight 180g black over the next three months as part of an expanded reissue series that launched in 2014 with eight records.

On May 19, Iron Maiden will release 1990's "No Prayer For The Dying", 1992's "Fear Of The Dark", 1995's "The X Factor" and 1998's "Virtual XI."

June 23 will deliver "Brave New World" (2000), "Rock In Rio" (Live 2002), 2003's "Dance Of Death" and 2006's "A Matter Of Life And Death." The 2017 editions wrap up on July 21 with 2005's "Death On The Road" (Live), 2009's "Flight 666" (Live), "The Final Frontier" (2010) and 2012's "En Vivo!" (Live).

As a bonus, the first two albums ("No Prayer For The Dying" and "Fear Of The Dark") will also be made available in an exclusive Collector's Box sized to house all 12 albums with additional space for fans to insert the latest Maiden studio album "The Book Of Souls", which was released on triple black vinyl in 2015. The Collector's Box will be a strictly limited edition and available while stocks last. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

