KRS-One Tribute Wrong Beastie Boy In New Track

He mistakenly honors the wrong Beastie Boy in this latest single, which pays tribute to fallen rappers like Tupac, Biggie and A Tribe Called Quest's Phife Dawg.

"Like a late fog in the mist/ I see King Ad-Rock and rest in peace Nate Dogg/ Their names and their natures will last ' When it comes to Hip Hop/ Here's the lesson/ Start praising your own people/ Hip Hop speaks from heaven," he raps.

Beastie Boy Ad-Rock, contrary to KRS-One's verse, is still alive. It was member Adam "MCA" Yauch who passed away after a battle with cancer in 2012. Listen to the error here.