Liam Payne Releasing Debut Solo Single Featuring Migos' Quavo

Payne will be the final member of the UK boyband to release solo material. He announced that he will be releasing his debut song "Strip That Down" which features Migos' Quavo, on May 19th.

He broke the news to fans via social media. He tweeted, "Mad excited to announce my new single Strip That Down ft. @quavostuntin out May 19th #STRIPTHATDOWN" See the full tweet and a preview of the track Read more here.