Marilyn Manson Returns To Earlier Sounds With New Album
(Radio.com) Marilyn Manson has finished his new album and has announced European tour dates, starting July 20 in Budapest, Hungary. He has changed the title from "Say10" (e.g. Satan) to "Heaven Upside Down" which will be the follow-up to 2015's The Pale Emperor. Manson made the striking declaration to FabulousTV at the premiere of the film King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword. The new Manson record was widely believed to be coming out on Valentine's Day, 2017, but when day that came and went, a rep for the rocker said the album is now tentatively scheduled for summer 2017. As for the album: "It is, I would say, the last thing people would expect after hearing The Pale Emperor. Coming from the people who I've played it to, it's a combination of 'Antichrist Superstar' and 'Mechanical Animals' in feeling." However, Manson added that any similarities with his past albums is strictly coincidental. "It wasn't my intent to go backwards," he said. "Everything goes in a full circle and it just becomes, without cannibalizing work from the past, the same thing: which is ultimately you. I'm a little over-anxious to release it, so it was done very quickly, but it's by far the most thematic and over-complicated thing that I've done. In a way, it's deceptively delightful to strangers. It's like the old saying that the devil's greatest secret is that people don't believe he exists." Read more here.
