Miley Cyrus Releases Her New Track 'Malibu'

The track is the first single off of Cyrus' forthcoming album, which will be released later this year. It was inspired by the singer's longtime leading man actor Liam Hemsworth.

She told Entertainment Tonight "I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me I'd be here writing this song. They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?" Check out the new track here.