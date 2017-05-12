Prince's Siblings Move To Be Named Rightful Heirs

The music icon did not leave a will and as a result, the courts have needed to hear and vet other claimants, all of whom have been rejected. Prince's six siblings have requested an end to the process, which they claim is costing his estate unnecessary legal fees.

They petitioned the judge to formally name them his rightful heirs and he says he'll consider it. Attorneys for the rejected claimants say it's important to leave the door open for other possible heirs--in case there are long-lost relatives or descendants whose claim to the estate is hampered by closing the inheritance circle now. Read more here.