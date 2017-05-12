Satyricon Releasing New Album In September

The band has entered the studio to record the new album and have already announced a European tour this fall that they will be launching on September 24th in Hamburg to promote the new effort.

Napalm Records CEO Thomas Caser shared his excitement about inking the deal with the veteran band. "We are proud to announce the signing of one of this most influential Extreme Metal act and pioneer of a whole genre. This upcoming album will surely set another mile stone in heavy music and we are honored to release it this fall!"

Satyricon European Tour Dates:

24.09.17 DE - Hamburg - Grünspan

25.09.17 DE - Essen - Turock

26.09.17 NL - Tilburg - 013

27.09.17 BE - Vosselaar - Biebob

29.09.17 UK - London - Heaven

30.09.17 FR - Paris - La Maroquinerie

01.10.17 FR - Nantes - MJC De Reze

02.10.17 FR - Toulouse - Le Metronum

04.10.17 ES - Madrid - Sala But

05.10.17 ES - Barcelona - Razzamatazz

06.10.17 FR - Montpellier - Rockstore

07.10.17 IT - Bologna - Zona Roveri

09.10.17 CH - Zurich - Dynamo

10.10.17 DE - Munich - Backstage Halle

11.10.17 AT - Vienna - Szene

12.10.17 CZ - Prague - Akropolis

14.10.17 PL - Krakow - Kwadrat

15.10.17 PL - Warsaw - Progresja

16.10.17 DE - Berlin - SO36

17.10.17 DK - Copenhagen - Pumpehuset

19.10.17 DK - Aarhus Train

20.10.17 SE - Gotherburg - Pustervik

21.10.17 SE - Stockholm - Klubben