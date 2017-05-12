Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Sia Recorded New Track For 'Wonder Woman' Soundtrack
05-12-2017
.
Sia

(Radio.com) Sia has recorded a new track for the "Wonder Woman" soundtrack, which will be released on June 2nd, the same day that the movie will be hitting theaters. The song, 'To Be Human," features Labrinth, and is the final cut on the album.

The rest of the record features the movie's score, which was written by Rupert Gregson-Williams (Hacksaw Ridge, The Legend Of Tarzan, The Crown, Over the Hedge).

Here is the announcement tweet, "@Sia has a new song 'To Be Human' on the Wonder Woman soundtrack! The song is a collab with @Labrinth!" See the tracklisting here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Sia News

Sia Music
