Simon Cowell Addresses American Idol Return Speculation
(Extra) Extra's Terri Seymour caught up with Simon Cowell and asked him about the "American Idol" reboot coming to ABC in 2018 and if he was going to be involved. Simon revealed, "I was asked to do it, and the answer is no." The star, who exited the show in 2010, explained, "I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest] and Paula [Abdul]. You can't recreate that." Cowell, who is now on "America's Got Talent," admitted, "Last time I watched, it was not the same show, just the same name. I left for a reason and I never regretted that." A source recently confirmed to "Extra" that Ryan Seacrest is in early discussions to return to "Idol," which he hosted for 15 years before it wrapped in 2016. Seacrest told "Extra" as he was heading to work on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Thursday, "I would love to do it, but I got this job right now." Read more here.
