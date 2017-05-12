|
Slipknot Frontman Jumps Into Linkin Park Controversy
.
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has added his two cents to the controversy surrounding comments made by Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington towards fans that are critical of the group's move in a more pop direction. Bennington had some harsh words for fans that consider the music they have heard so far from Linkin Park's forthcoming album "One More Light" a sell out. He reportedly told Music Week (via NME), "We were asked, 'What do you think of people who say you sold out?' I don't care. If you like the music, fantastic. If you don't like it, that's your opinion too. Fantastic. If you're saying we're doing what we're doing for a commercial or monetary reason, trying to make success out of some formula… then stab yourself in the face!" He was then asked about the band evolving from their sound from their blockbuster debut album "Hybrid Theory" and he said, "When we made 'Hybrid Theory', I was the oldest guy in the band and in my early '20s. That's why I guess I'm like: 'Why are we still talking about 'Hybrid Theory'? It's f***ing years ago. It's a great record, we love it. Like, move the f*** on. You know what I mean?" Taylor was asked about the controversy during an appearance on the Shmonty In The Morning show on Tucson radio station KFMA and the Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman said, "I understand where he's at. God, I would've never say it the way he did, but you get frustrated and you want people to embrace the evolution. At the same time, you should probably be very, very fortunate that people this far along the line still love that music you made." He added, "For what it's worth, [Hybrid Theory] is a great fusion rock album. It's got pop elements to it, the songs are great, so if you're going to have a problem, it's a good problem to have … Be fortunate for what you have, be fortunate for that fact that people are still coming to see you to hear the music. Give it a little time, you have to give it a little time. In retrospect, maybe two or three years from now you put out an album and it makes them appreciate this one more. You have to pick your spots, dude, and this is coming from the guy who's notorious for running his mouth."
Bennington had some harsh words for fans that consider the music they have heard so far from Linkin Park's forthcoming album "One More Light" a sell out. He reportedly told Music Week (via NME), "We were asked, 'What do you think of people who say you sold out?' I don't care. If you like the music, fantastic. If you don't like it, that's your opinion too. Fantastic. If you're saying we're doing what we're doing for a commercial or monetary reason, trying to make success out of some formula… then stab yourself in the face!"
He was then asked about the band evolving from their sound from their blockbuster debut album "Hybrid Theory" and he said, "When we made 'Hybrid Theory', I was the oldest guy in the band and in my early '20s. That's why I guess I'm like: 'Why are we still talking about 'Hybrid Theory'? It's f***ing years ago. It's a great record, we love it. Like, move the f*** on. You know what I mean?"
Taylor was asked about the controversy during an appearance on the Shmonty In The Morning show on Tucson radio station KFMA and the Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman said, "I understand where he's at. God, I would've never say it the way he did, but you get frustrated and you want people to embrace the evolution. At the same time, you should probably be very, very fortunate that people this far along the line still love that music you made."
He added, "For what it's worth, [Hybrid Theory] is a great fusion rock album. It's got pop elements to it, the songs are great, so if you're going to have a problem, it's a good problem to have … Be fortunate for what you have, be fortunate for that fact that people are still coming to see you to hear the music. Give it a little time, you have to give it a little time. In retrospect, maybe two or three years from now you put out an album and it makes them appreciate this one more. You have to pick your spots, dude, and this is coming from the guy who's notorious for running his mouth."
• Slipknot Frontman Jumps Into Linkin Park Controversy
• Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Concert Film May Be Coming Soon
• Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Wildfire'
• Alice Cooper Confirms Release Of New Album 'Paranormal'
• Muse Announce New Single 'Dig Down'
• Beatles 'Sgt Pepper' Documentary Coming To TV
• Marilyn Manson Returns To Earlier Sounds With New Album
• The Cars Expand Classic Albums For New Reissues
• The Offspring Frontman Dexter Holland Earns A Ph.D.
• The Monks 1967 Unearthed Recordings To Finally Be Released
• Chuck Berry's Former House To Become A Museum
• Iron Maiden Release Promo Video For Vinyl Reissues
• Satyricon Releasing New Album In September
• Video From Metallica Tour Kick Off Show Goes Online
• Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl
• Miley Cyrus Releases Her New Track 'Malibu'
• Liam Payne Releasing Debut Solo Single Featuring Migos' Quavo
• Prince's Siblings Move To Be Named Rightful Heirs
• Sia Recorded New Track For 'Wonder Woman' Soundtrack
• Chris Brown And Nas Release Chinx Tribute Track 'Die Young'
• Frank Ocean Cancels Another Music Festival Appearance
• The National Release 'The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness' Video
• KRS-One Tribute Wrong Beastie Boy In New Track
• Shakira Announces New Album 'El Dorado'
• Singled Out: Madelyn Victoria's Hold On
• Miley Cyrus Releasing New Song About Liam Hemsworth 'Malibu'
• Burglar Arrested At 50 Cent's Estate
• Kelly Clarkson Speculated As Judge On 'American Idol' Reboot
• Ed Sheeran Adds New Leg To World Tour
• The National Announce New Album 'Sleep Well Beast'
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.