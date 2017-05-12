Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Slipknot Frontman Jumps Into Linkin Park Controversy
05-12-2017
.
Linkin Park

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has added his two cents to the controversy surrounding comments made by Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington towards fans that are critical of the group's move in a more pop direction.

Bennington had some harsh words for fans that consider the music they have heard so far from Linkin Park's forthcoming album "One More Light" a sell out. He reportedly told Music Week (via NME), "We were asked, 'What do you think of people who say you sold out?' I don't care. If you like the music, fantastic. If you don't like it, that's your opinion too. Fantastic. If you're saying we're doing what we're doing for a commercial or monetary reason, trying to make success out of some formula… then stab yourself in the face!"

He was then asked about the band evolving from their sound from their blockbuster debut album "Hybrid Theory" and he said, "When we made 'Hybrid Theory', I was the oldest guy in the band and in my early '20s. That's why I guess I'm like: 'Why are we still talking about 'Hybrid Theory'? It's f***ing years ago. It's a great record, we love it. Like, move the f*** on. You know what I mean?"

Taylor was asked about the controversy during an appearance on the Shmonty In The Morning show on Tucson radio station KFMA and the Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman said, "I understand where he's at. God, I would've never say it the way he did, but you get frustrated and you want people to embrace the evolution. At the same time, you should probably be very, very fortunate that people this far along the line still love that music you made."

He added, "For what it's worth, [Hybrid Theory] is a great fusion rock album. It's got pop elements to it, the songs are great, so if you're going to have a problem, it's a good problem to have … Be fortunate for what you have, be fortunate for that fact that people are still coming to see you to hear the music. Give it a little time, you have to give it a little time. In retrospect, maybe two or three years from now you put out an album and it makes them appreciate this one more. You have to pick your spots, dude, and this is coming from the guy who's notorious for running his mouth."

