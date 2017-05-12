The Cars Expand Classic Albums For New Reissues

"Candy-O" arrived one year after the huge success of the Boston band's self-titled debut and was introduced by the US Top 15 hit single "Let's Go." The project reached No 3 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US platinum sales within two months after release, eventually racking up US sales of more than 4 million copies

The expanded "Candy-O" reissue features the original album plus seven bonus tracks of alternate mixes and the previously unissued version of "They Won't See You."

1980 saw the group release their third album, "Panorama." The Cars' third consecutive platinum album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with the help of the US Top 40 single, "Touch And Go."

The expanded reissue of "Panorama" presents the original release plus four bonus tunes, including the previously unreleased songs "Shooting For You," "Be My Baby" and "The Edge." Read more here.