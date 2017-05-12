The Monks 1967 Unearthed Recordings To Finally Be Released

The new record will be entitled "The Monks' Hamburg Tapes 1967" and will feature five tracks that had never been available before. According to the label, the preview song "I'm Watching You" would have been recorded on February 28th, 1967 at the same sessions that would produce the Monks' final single "Love Can Tame the Wild" b/w "He Went Down to the Sea."

The remaining four songs were recorded after hours in the Top Ten Club later that year, just prior to the break-up of the band. Hamburg Recordings 1967 tracklist: 1. I'm Watching You 2. Julia 3. P.O. Box 3291 4. I Need U Shatzi 5. Yellow Grass. Stream the song here.