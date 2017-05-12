Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The National Release 'The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness' Video
05-12-2017
The National

(Radio.com) The National's long-gestating follow-up to Trouble Will Find Me seems to be making some headway. The band released the track 'The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness" and revealed the album's title, "Sleep Well Beast."

They also dropped an accompanying video for the lead single and announced that the record will come out in September. Yesterday they teased clips from the release.

"The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness" is a moody, electronic-tinged track with a highly digitized video. The clip moves through a sequence of manipulated images in varying degrees of clarity. Watch the video here.

