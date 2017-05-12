|
The Offspring Frontman Dexter Holland Earns A Ph.D.
The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland has revealed to fans that he has received a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Southern California. "So, what does this all mean for the band? It means...the BAND IS BACK ON! Well, we never really stopped touring and making records, but we'll be doing a bunch of shows all around the world this year plus recording new stuff every chance we get. Look for new music by us out soon. "Holland announced to his fans that he graduated from the University of Southern California with his degree today (May 11) and has published his dissertation, entitled, "Discovery of Mature MicroRNASequences within the Protein-Coding Regions of Global HIV-1 Genomes: Predictions of Novel Mechanisms for Viral Infection and Pathogenicity." "Dedicated Offspring fans might remember Holland had been pursuing his Ph.D. years ago, but put his studies on hold to tour with the band. He went back to school a few years ago and completed his 175-page thesis this year. "His research focused on the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, which is the virus that causes AIDS. Holland said he is interested in virology and wanted to contribute to helping the worldwide epidemic in this small way." Read his theses here.
