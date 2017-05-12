Video From Metallica Tour Kick Off Show Goes Online

The band's 18-song set opened with the 2016 single, "Hardwired", before delivering a mix of new material and classics from seven albums while also featuring the US live debuts of "Now That We're Dead" and "Halo On Fire."

Metallica were joined by openers Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat alongside DJ sets by Mix Master Mike. Metallica are sharing a "Thank you Baltimore" video montage featuring footage around the city, fans gathering for the show, and a look inside the stadium as the group hit the stage.

"Wow... what an amazing way to kick off the North American leg of the WorldWired tour," says the band. "A huge shout-out to our friends in Baltimore for making us feel so welcome and getting us started on an absolute high!" Check out the video clips here.