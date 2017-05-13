Goo Goo Dolls Stream First Single From New EP 'Your Should Be Happy'

The EP comes out in advance of the Goo Goo Dolls the road for their Long Way Home tour with special guest artist Phillip Phillips. The summer tour begins July 14 in Mountain, California.

You Should Be Happy complete tracklisting: 1. Tattered Edge – You Should Be Happy 2. Use Me 3. 30k Feet 4. Walk Away 5. Boxes (Alex Aldi Mix). Watch the lyric video here.