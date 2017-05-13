Harry Styles Shows Kindness To Dedicated Fans

The former One Direction star got wind of the fan's dedication and decided to send them pizza on the street. The gesture got weatherman Al Roker's seal of approval.

"Harry and the group that he had been with [One Direction]--those guys are just terrific young men, and they continue to be," he said. Roker also compared Harry to a "young Mick Jagger."

Styles performed "Sign of the Times," debuted the new song "Carolina" on the show and took selfies with a family of fans who drove all the way from Michigan to see him live. Watch the video here.