Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Luke Bryan May Face FTC Trouble

The Federal Trade Commission sent letters to 45 people after receiving complaints from Public Citizen, Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, and the Center for Digital Democracy, reports Billboard. The groups pointed out in their letters that Instagram "has become a platform for disguised advertising directed towards young consumers." And that, according to the organizations, is against the law.

The letters explain that posts that endorse products without disclosing financial gains are against the law. The advocacy groups requested an investigation into these matters and asked for actions to be taken to enforce regulations for non-disclosed advertising through 'influencer" profiles on Instagram.

The complaints were sparked after the catastrophe that was the Fyre Festival. Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin were among the influencers called, 'Fyre Starters," who promoted the event. They have all been named in lawsuits and could potentially face litigation for marketing the festival without disclosing financial compensation. Read more here.