Kelly Clarkson Chooses The Voice Over American Idol

Blake Shelton made the announcement via a Facebook Live segment. There's some drama as Shelton attempts to get Clarkson into frame, but eventually, they get it right. Clarkson will join the program in the spring for the show's 14th season.

Kelly teased Blake showing off her numerous GRAMMYs and other awards. "Don't be getting cocky," Blake joked. "I can't wait to beat you," Clarkson laughed. Watch the exchange here.