Lady Gaga Shares Video Of Encounter With Young Fan

Gaga misheard how old the young boy way, thinking he said he was just two-years-old. "Oh, 10, I was like, whoa. You're the most brilliant two-year-old I've ever met," Gaga joked to the crowd. "Okay, good, you're 10. That makes me feel much better."

The fan account caption the video, writing, "If you're having a bad day just watch this cute video of Lady Gaga with a little fan on stage at the BTWBall " The clip isn't new, but it should still make you smile. Watch it here.