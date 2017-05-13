Lil Uzi Vert's 20-Foot Stage Dive Inspires Web Memes

Fans have frozen the shot of Lil Uzi Vert's gutsy dive and inserted the image on a variety of backgrounds. Instead of diving into a crowd of his adoring fans, one meme has him at a WWE match, seconds before landing on his opponent.

Another, which has over 1,000 likes on Instagram, shows Vert about to body slam a dude lying lifeless on a folding table. And a third depicts the rapper leaping from a swing on a playground. Check out the best of the batch here.